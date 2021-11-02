Seer (SEER) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Seer to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. On average, analysts expect Seer to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SEER stock opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. Seer has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53.

In other news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $659,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $395,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,434.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Seer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of Seer worth $21,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

