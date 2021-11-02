Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,237,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Express were worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $457.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Express

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

