BlackRock Inc. Takes $8.18 Million Position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 396,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.46% of AFC Gamma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFCG stock opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFCG. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

