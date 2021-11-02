BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,809,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BEST were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEST. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BEST by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BEST by 5,791.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the second quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BEST by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BEST by 28.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.38. BEST Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 150.67% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that BEST Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

BEST Company Profile

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST).

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.