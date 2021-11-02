Deutsche Bank AG Takes $128,000 Position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $11,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.83. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2,465.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter.

In other Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford acquired 20,100 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $56,481.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,130,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,986,623.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.