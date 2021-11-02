Deutsche Bank AG Invests $133,000 in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,651 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCR. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter worth about $23,892,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter worth about $10,785,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter worth about $9,946,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter worth about $4,857,000. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter worth about $3,610,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

SCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Score Media and Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of Score Media and Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

SCR opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -34.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $43.80.

Score Media and Gaming Profile

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.