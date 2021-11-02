Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $1,372,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. 25.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

