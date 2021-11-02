Deutsche Bank AG Has $136,000 Holdings in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 504 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.51 per share, with a total value of $26,465.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $389.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.92. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.64 and a 52 week high of $65.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.52.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

