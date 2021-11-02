Deutsche Bank AG Buys Shares of 41,272 Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 41,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Maiden by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,071,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 169,692 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Maiden by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 108,828 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Maiden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Maiden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Maiden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 26.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven Harold Nigro acquired 15,000 shares of Maiden stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHLD stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $280.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 22.02% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

