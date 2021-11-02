Deutsche Bank AG Has $146,000 Position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,877 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in eGain were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of eGain by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in eGain by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in eGain by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in eGain by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in eGain by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eGain stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $318.62 million, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.42. eGain Co. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. eGain had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 8.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

eGain Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

