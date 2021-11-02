Deutsche Bank AG Makes New $149,000 Investment in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FTS International by 81.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTS International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FTS International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

FTS International stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. FTS International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). FTS International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.