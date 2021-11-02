Oppenheimer Weighs in on Waste Connections, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

WCN opened at $135.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.61. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $136.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

