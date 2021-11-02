Piper Sandler Weighs in on Houlihan Lokey, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of HLI opened at $116.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.34. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $61.19 and a 52 week high of $118.29.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 31.04%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 30.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 246.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,669 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,112,000 after purchasing an additional 685,338 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.