Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of THRX stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

