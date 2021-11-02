Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded to Overweight by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $130.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $118.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.00.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $109.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.76. The firm has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.