Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Downgraded to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $8.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mercer International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.40.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $709.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.86. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Mercer International during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Mercer International by 30.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mercer International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 82,720 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.