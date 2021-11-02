Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $409,000 in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after buying an additional 77,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 50,185 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 530,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth about $9,682,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

PFC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

