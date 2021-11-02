Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 1,169 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UDEC. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth $3,230,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period.

UDEC stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86.

