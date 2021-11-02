Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,683 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $309.23 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.42 and a 52 week high of $321.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.24.

