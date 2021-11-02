Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $427,000 in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of CrossFirst Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $109,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,770 shares of company stock worth $195,495 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.07. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $745.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFB. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

