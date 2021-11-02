Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 9,492 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,492 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,295.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 199,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,387.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.23. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $45.14.

