Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASA opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33. Basanite has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.67.

Get Basanite alerts:

Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Basanite, Inc engages in the manufacturing of concrete-reinforcing products made from basalt fiber reinforced polymers. It focuses on its BasaFlex product. The company was founded on May 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.