Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Rises By 38.8%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the September 30th total of 309,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,298.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Bankinter has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $7.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

