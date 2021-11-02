Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Up 25.4% in October

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 118.1 days.

Shares of BORUF stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99.

Get Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.