Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$16.04 target price (down from C$22.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a C$16.31 target price (down from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and set a C$16.04 target price (down from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$16.31 price objective (down previously from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$16.31 price objective (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.39.

OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $14.57 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

