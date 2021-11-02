Head-To-Head Comparison: SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) vs. Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

SPI Energy has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 4.42, suggesting that its stock price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SPI Energy and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A Canaan 5.55% 1.79% 0.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPI Energy and Canaan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $138.63 million 0.89 -$6.51 million N/A N/A Canaan $68.61 million 20.63 -$32.96 million N/A N/A

SPI Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Canaan.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SPI Energy and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A

SPI Energy currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.56%. Given SPI Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than Canaan.

Summary

Canaan beats SPI Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America. The company was founded on January 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

