The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Increased to $187.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $184.00 to $187.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.55.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey stock opened at $174.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $139.18 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,315 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.