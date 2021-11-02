Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Lowered to “Hold” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$121.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$148.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$143.29.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$146.79 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$99.11 and a 1 year high of C$152.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$129.88.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli bought 24,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$152.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,796,829.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,999,159.77.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

