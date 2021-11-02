SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at Canaccord Genuity

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.69.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$32.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.78 billion and a PE ratio of -8.63. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$18.83 and a 52-week high of C$38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.30.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.930545 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is currently -2.10%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

