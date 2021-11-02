Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$4.50 price target on the stock.

MOZ has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.39.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

MOZ stock opened at C$2.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$619.83 million and a PE ratio of -46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.03. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$2.13 and a one year high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Research analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.