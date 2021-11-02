Brokerages Anticipate Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to Post $1.99 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the lowest is $1.81. Ralph Lauren posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,745,000 after buying an additional 230,560 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,072,000 after buying an additional 2,033,615 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,023,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,390,000 after buying an additional 71,994 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,584,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,631,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 16.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 164,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL opened at $129.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day moving average is $119.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $66.70 and a 12-month high of $142.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

