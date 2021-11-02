$2.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.69. Valmont Industries posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after purchasing an additional 345,971 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $247.38 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $145.41 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

