$2.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.69. Valmont Industries posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.
Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after purchasing an additional 345,971 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VMI stock opened at $247.38 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $145.41 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.61.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.
Valmont Industries Company Profile
Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.
