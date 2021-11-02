Heska (HSKA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Heska to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $224.12 on Tuesday. Heska has a 1 year low of $113.03 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,179.58 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.94.

HSKA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

In other Heska news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

