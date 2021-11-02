B. Riley Comments on Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $371.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $18,830,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $18,830,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

