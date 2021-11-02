Nephros (NEPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Nephros to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. On average, analysts expect Nephros to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nephros alerts:

NEPH opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32. Nephros has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, Director Tom Gwydir purchased 5,000 shares of Nephros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,276.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $65,295. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Nephros in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.