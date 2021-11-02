William Blair Weighs in on CoreSite Realty Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for CoreSite Realty in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. William Blair also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

COR opened at $147.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $155.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after purchasing an additional 943,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after buying an additional 474,075 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 142.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,653,000 after buying an additional 341,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 96.2% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,808,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

