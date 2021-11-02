FY2025 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $4.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.93.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.16 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $112.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,544,000 after acquiring an additional 51,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,185,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,151,000 after buying an additional 145,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,896,000 after buying an additional 212,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,068,000 after buying an additional 131,741 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,545,000 after buying an additional 146,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $2,721,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,920 shares of company stock worth $5,621,396 over the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.