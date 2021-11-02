Monro, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Monro in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $62.58 on Monday. Monro has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Monro by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Monro by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

