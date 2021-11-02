Piper Sandler Weighs in on SeaSpine Holdings Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SeaSpine in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SeaSpine’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

SeaSpine stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $566.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. SeaSpine’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SeaSpine by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SeaSpine by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SeaSpine by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

