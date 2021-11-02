Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Chubb Limited’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Chubb in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CB. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.18.

NYSE CB opened at $192.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $130.26 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.