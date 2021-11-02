ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $68.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $70.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 297.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 786,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $47,400,937.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,607 shares in the company, valued at $47,400,937.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $6,824,774.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,134,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,336,261. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

