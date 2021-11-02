Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pharming Group in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

PHAR opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $605.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pharming Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

