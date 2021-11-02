CACI International Inc Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $19.32 Per Share (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CACI International in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $19.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.67.

Get CACI International alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.75.

Shares of CACI opened at $289.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01. CACI International has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $289.85.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS.

In other CACI International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 18.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.