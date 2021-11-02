Piper Sandler Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bank First in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the company will earn $5.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $72.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.82. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $555.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bank First had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 36.65%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bank First in the third quarter worth $313,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bank First by 26.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bank First by 6.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Bank First by 93,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank First by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

