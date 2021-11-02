Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.60 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.32.

AMBP opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.59. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,961,000. Stolper Co purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,277,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,391,000. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

