Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) PT Lowered to $19.00

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TZOO. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $118.80 million, a PE ratio of 510.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $55,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,649. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 40,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

