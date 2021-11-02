Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) versus MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Critical Comparison

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

75.1% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Investors Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Bancorp $1.07 billion 3.60 $221.58 million $0.94 16.59 MidWestOne Financial Group $223.41 million 2.28 $6.62 million $2.37 13.55

Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Investors Bancorp pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investors Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Investors Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Investors Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60 MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.20%. Given Investors Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Investors Bancorp is more favorable than MidWestOne Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Bancorp 28.94% 11.23% 1.18% MidWestOne Financial Group 16.21% 13.10% 1.20%

Summary

Investors Bancorp beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans. It also provides deposit products including demand and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. The Bank also provides products and services including treasury management, Zelle, online and mobile banking, debit cards, ATMs, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through its full-service branch network, including 34 branches located throughout central and eastern Iowa, 13 branches located principally in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota, seven branches in western Wisconsin, one branch in each of Naples and Fort Myers, Florida, and one branch in Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, IA.

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.