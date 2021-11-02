Critical Survey: Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) and Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LTC Properties and Plaza Retail REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 2 2 0 0 1.50 Plaza Retail REIT 0 3 2 0 2.40

LTC Properties presently has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.47%. Plaza Retail REIT has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.62%. Given Plaza Retail REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plaza Retail REIT is more favorable than LTC Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LTC Properties and Plaza Retail REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $159.34 million 8.20 $95.29 million $2.41 13.78 Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LTC Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Plaza Retail REIT.

Profitability

This table compares LTC Properties and Plaza Retail REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 37.16% 7.85% 4.17% Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of LTC Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LTC Properties beats Plaza Retail REIT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

