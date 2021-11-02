Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $2,892,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 9.6% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 200,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 67.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 116,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter.

VCYT opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

