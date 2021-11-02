Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $56.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYF. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a hold rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.71.

NYSE:SYF opened at $47.37 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after acquiring an additional 562,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,126,000 after acquiring an additional 416,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after buying an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,180,000 after buying an additional 209,303 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

